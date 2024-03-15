High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 88.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $234.89. 242,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,236. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $227.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.53. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $176.55 and a 52-week high of $237.96. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.