High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Buys 2,018 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 54,490,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,681 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,324,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,419 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,272,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,932,000 after acquiring an additional 713,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,856,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,051 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCIT remained flat at $79.82 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,536,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,931,487. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $81.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.41.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2732 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

