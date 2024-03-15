High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $375,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,583,640 shares. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.77 and a 200 day moving average of $50.97.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

