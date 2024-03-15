High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after acquiring an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $449,086,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,611,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,808,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $242.57. The stock had a trading volume of 426,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,917. The company has a market capitalization of $60.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $234.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $246.52.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

