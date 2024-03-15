High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Acquires 2,000 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.18% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FMHI. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 397.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000.

NASDAQ:FMHI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.20. 50,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,604. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $43.88 and a 52-week high of $48.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

