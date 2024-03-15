Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.00-8.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.75. The company issued revenue guidance of flat to up ~2% yr/yr to ~$1.73-1.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion. Hibbett also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.000-8.750 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Hibbett from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Hibbett from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Hibbett from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of HIBB opened at $68.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $809.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.63 and a 200 day moving average of $59.93. Hibbett has a 52-week low of $34.86 and a 52-week high of $83.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,869,000 after purchasing an additional 84,638 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 892,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,258,000 after purchasing an additional 31,679 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,357,000 after purchasing an additional 34,019 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 525,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,823,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 9.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 489,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,247,000 after purchasing an additional 42,313 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

