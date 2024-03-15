Henderson European Focus Trust (LON:HEFT) Hits New 52-Week High at $182.00

Henderson European Focus Trust (LON:HEFT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 182 ($2.33) and last traded at GBX 180 ($2.31), with a volume of 111748 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 181.25 ($2.32).

Henderson European Focus Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £384.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,065.51 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 172.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 165.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 6.48.

Henderson European Focus Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a GBX 3.05 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This is a boost from Henderson European Focus Trust’s previous dividend of $1.30. Henderson European Focus Trust’s payout ratio is currently 2,352.94%.

About Henderson European Focus Trust

Henderson European Focus Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Continental Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

