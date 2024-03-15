Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Hello Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hello Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.83.

MOMO opened at $5.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.89. Hello Group has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $11.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Hello Group by 411.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,547,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,286,000 after buying an additional 2,854,557 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hello Group by 25.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,989,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,152 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Hello Group by 269.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,029,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,329 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Hello Group by 34.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,344,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hello Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,092,000. 53.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

