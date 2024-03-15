Hedera Trading Down 6.5% Over Last Week (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Hedera coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a market cap of $4.07 billion and approximately $141.39 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.28 or 0.00081934 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00010814 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00018824 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00018059 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004004 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00008322 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,688,420,127 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,685,416,051.832966 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.11655942 USD and is down -10.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 234 active market(s) with $131,440,390.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

