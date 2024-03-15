Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HTLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Heartland Express from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Heartland Express from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of HTLD stock opened at $11.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.67. The company has a market capitalization of $944.65 million, a P/E ratio of 66.39 and a beta of 0.63. Heartland Express has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $17.08.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $275.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.36 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 1.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Heartland Express will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust acquired 14,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $185,019.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,727.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTLD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Heartland Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 287.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 53.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

