Head-To-Head Analysis: Earlyworks (NASDAQ:ELWS) vs. Compass (NYSE:COMP)

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) and Earlyworks (NASDAQ:ELWS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Compass and Earlyworks’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass $4.89 billion 0.34 -$321.30 million ($0.68) -5.03 Earlyworks $340,000.00 7.18 -$2.81 million N/A N/A

Earlyworks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Compass.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass -6.58% -70.51% -23.97% Earlyworks N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Compass and Earlyworks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass 1 4 4 0 2.33 Earlyworks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Compass presently has a consensus price target of $3.78, indicating a potential upside of 10.46%. Given Compass’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Compass is more favorable than Earlyworks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.6% of Compass shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Compass shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Compass

Compass, Inc. provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports. It also provides full-service title and escrow/settlement services to real estate agents' clients, real estate companies, and financial institutions relating to the closing of home purchases as well as the refinancing of home loans; and Compass Concierge, a program in which home sellers access to capital to front the cost of home improvement services. The company was formerly known as Urban Compass, Inc. and changed its name to Compass, Inc. in January 2021.Compass, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Earlyworks

Earlyworks Co., Ltd operates as a blockchain-based technology company in Japan. The company builds products, deliver services, and develop solutions based on its proprietary Grid Ledger System to leverage blockchain technology in various business settings, including advertisement tracking, online visitor management, and sales of non-fungible tokens. It also provides software and system development services; consulting and solution services; blockchain system solution planning; and proposal, design, and development planning services. The company serves the information technology, shipping, real estate, entertainment, cosmetics, and chemical products sectors. Earlyworks Co., Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

