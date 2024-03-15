Head to Head Analysis: Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) & Helix Technologies (OTCMKTS:HLIX)

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) and Helix Technologies (OTCMKTS:HLIX – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Allegion and Helix Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Allegion alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegion $3.65 billion 3.11 $540.40 million $6.12 21.21 Helix Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Allegion has higher revenue and earnings than Helix Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegion 14.80% 51.95% 14.65% Helix Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Allegion and Helix Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Allegion and Helix Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegion 0 5 1 0 2.17 Helix Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Allegion presently has a consensus target price of $125.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.32%. Given Allegion’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Allegion is more favorable than Helix Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.2% of Allegion shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Allegion shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Allegion beats Helix Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allegion

(Get Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other. It also provides services and software, which includes inspection, maintenance, and repair services for its automatic entrance solutions; and software as a service, including access control, IoT integration, and workforce management solutions, as well as aftermarket services, design and installation offerings, and locksmith services. The company sells its products and solutions to end-users in commercial, institutional, and residential facilities, including education, healthcare, government, hospitality, retail, commercial office, and single and multi-family residential markets under the CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin brands. It sells its products and solutions through distribution and retail channels, such as specialty distribution, e-commerce, and wholesalers, as well as through various retail channels comprising do-it-yourself home improvement centers, online and e-commerce platforms, and small specialty showroom outlets. Allegion plc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Helix Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Helix Technologies, Inc. provides technology, compliance, and security solutions to the legal cannabis industry in the United States, Colombia, Canada, Jamaica, New Zealand, and Australia. The company offers security solutions to cannabis businesses, including assessments and planning, security system design and implementation, asset protection, transport, and assurance of security for the state licensing process. Its security products and services include IP CCTV systems, intrusion alarm systems, perimeter alarm systems, access control, and security consulting. The company also provides physical security solutions, such as armed and unarmed guards, armored transport, background checks, investigations, and risk assessment, as well as armed transportation services. In addition, it operates Cannabase, an online community for registered legal cannabis license holders. Further, the company develops and licenses seed to sale cannabis compliance software to private-sector and public-sector clients that are involved in cannabis related operations; and offers on-going training, support, and software customization services. The company was formerly known as Helix TCS, Inc. and changed its name to Helix Technologies, Inc. in June 2020. Helix Technologies, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.