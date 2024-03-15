Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,490 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,752,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,879,000 after buying an additional 55,258 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Hasbro by 325.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,903,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,465,000 after buying an additional 7,575,265 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hasbro by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,054,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,945,000 after buying an additional 166,294 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 595.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,843,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,634,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $52.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day moving average of $53.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.66 and a 1-year high of $73.57.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a positive return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -26.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. DA Davidson lowered Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

