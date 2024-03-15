Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Takes $270,000 Position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Duolingo by 620.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DUOL shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Duolingo from $173.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Duolingo from $210.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Duolingo in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.11.

Insider Activity at Duolingo

In other Duolingo news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $3,723,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,033 shares in the company, valued at $7,247,276.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $3,723,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,033 shares in the company, valued at $7,247,276.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $1,786,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,223 shares of company stock worth $33,536,955. 19.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Duolingo stock traded down $3.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $224.26. 104,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,318. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 671.31 and a beta of 0.87. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.82 and a fifty-two week high of $245.87.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Duolingo had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $150.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Duolingo

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Articles

