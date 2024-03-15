Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,343,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,764,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,762 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,078,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,638 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 846.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,258,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,214 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $294,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,451 shares in the company, valued at $425,437.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BKR

Baker Hughes Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,884,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,558,729. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.12. The company has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.25. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 43.98%.

About Baker Hughes

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.