Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 590 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 250.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Trading Down 0.4 %

CYBR stock traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $258.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,642. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.32. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $120.11 and a 12-month high of $283.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of -159.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.53. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.65 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CYBR shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.91.

Read Our Latest Report on CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.