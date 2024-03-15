Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,853,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,202,000 after buying an additional 447,468 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,699,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,015,000 after buying an additional 523,237 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,970,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,364,000 after buying an additional 1,133,305 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,733,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,843,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,025,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,146,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE SPOT traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $255.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,843. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.84. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $124.24 and a 52 week high of $272.44. The stock has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a PE ratio of -86.87 and a beta of 1.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.43) earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPOT shares. TheStreet upgraded Spotify Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $186.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $232.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.