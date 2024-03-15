Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 837,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,289,000 after purchasing an additional 154,739 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 82,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 18,663 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RCKT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Kinnari Patel sold 7,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $212,818.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 238,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,112,244.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 20,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $604,916.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 554,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,554,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kinnari Patel sold 7,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $212,818.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 238,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,112,244.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,718 shares of company stock worth $1,360,450. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $27.02. 163,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,906. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.06. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 7.80.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.14. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Featured Stories

