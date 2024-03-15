Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SC US Ttgp LTD. raised its stake in shares of PDD by 1,414.4% during the third quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 48,233,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,242,000 after acquiring an additional 45,048,300 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in PDD by 14.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 35,668,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501,126 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PDD by 38.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,101,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637,418 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in PDD by 32.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,635,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334,186 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PDD by 5.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,349,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,759,000 after purchasing an additional 376,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PDD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.31.

PDD stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,798,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,583,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $152.99. The company has a market capitalization of $162.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.66.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

