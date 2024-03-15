Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Invests $355,000 in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at about $306,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth approximately $387,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 49.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 26.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in DraftKings by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DKNG stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.45. 1,397,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,000,589. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $45.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.18.

Insider Activity

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 87.24%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $7,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,815,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,309,698.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $7,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,815,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,309,698.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $29,543,509.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,239 shares in the company, valued at $8,622,291.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,834,730 shares of company stock valued at $74,192,633 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Argus raised their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DraftKings from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DKNG

About DraftKings

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.