Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Invests $250,000 in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Embraer by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Embraer by 255.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 187,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 134,452 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Embraer by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Embraer by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 143,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 26,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Embraer by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. 34.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Embraer Stock Performance

ERJ traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,502. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.84. Embraer S.A. has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $23.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ERJ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC cut Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Embraer Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

