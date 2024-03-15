Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Invests $211,000 in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 138,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,044,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 55,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 23,770 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

USMV stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.36. 2,474,817 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.71. The stock has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

