Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AI. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 375.7% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 117.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $168,477.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,907 shares in the company, valued at $9,073,477.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $168,477.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,907 shares in the company, valued at $9,073,477.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 45,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $1,399,690.04. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 727,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,352,172.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,153 shares of company stock worth $1,601,919 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on C3.ai from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on C3.ai from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on C3.ai from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.91.

C3.ai Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AI traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.65. 1,347,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,579,455. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.81. C3.ai, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.79 and a twelve month high of $48.87.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

