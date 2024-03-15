Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,500 Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARM. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ARM during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ARM in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARM in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARM in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in ARM in the third quarter valued at $37,000.

ARM Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ARM traded up 1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 132.12. 1,607,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,449,568. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 103.21. Arm Holdings plc has a 12 month low of 46.50 and a 12 month high of 164.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.25 by 0.04. The firm had revenue of 824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 762.50 million. ARM’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

ARM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ARM from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on ARM from $100.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on ARM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ARM from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on ARM in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 85.78.

ARM Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Featured Articles

