Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Short Interest Up 135.7% in February

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:HMMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 135.7% from the February 14th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hammer Fiber Optics Stock Up 179.1 %

HMMR opened at $0.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.27. Hammer Fiber Optics has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.58.

Get Hammer Fiber Optics alerts:

About Hammer Fiber Optics

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp invests in financial services technology and wireless telecommunications infrastructure in the United States. The company provides HammerPay, a mobile payments platform to enable digital commerce between consumers and branded merchants for encrypted remittances and banking transactions.

Receive News & Ratings for Hammer Fiber Optics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammer Fiber Optics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.