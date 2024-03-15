Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Short Interest Up 135.7% in February

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:HMMRGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 135.7% from the February 14th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hammer Fiber Optics Stock Up 179.1 %

HMMR opened at $0.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.27. Hammer Fiber Optics has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.58.

About Hammer Fiber Optics

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp invests in financial services technology and wireless telecommunications infrastructure in the United States. The company provides HammerPay, a mobile payments platform to enable digital commerce between consumers and branded merchants for encrypted remittances and banking transactions.

