Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Short Interest Up 135.7% in February

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:HMMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 135.7% from the February 14th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Hammer Fiber Optics Stock Up 179.1 %
HMMR opened at $0.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.27. Hammer Fiber Optics has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.58.
About Hammer Fiber Optics
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hammer Fiber Optics
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Is It Time to Buy These 5 Oversold Stocks?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Hammer Fiber Optics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammer Fiber Optics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.