Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Robert I. Kauffman Sells 1,617 Shares

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 1,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $14,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,454,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,089,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hagerty Stock Down 0.2 %

HGTY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.67. The company had a trading volume of 10,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Hagerty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $10.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.27. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.43 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Hagerty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Hagerty in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Trading of Hagerty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hagerty by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,025,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,808,000 after acquiring an additional 224,842 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hagerty by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,987,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,869,000 after purchasing an additional 628,530 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hagerty by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hagerty by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 601,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,626,000 after acquiring an additional 106,478 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 328,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 50,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

About Hagerty

(Get Free Report)

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector vehicle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.