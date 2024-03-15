H Melville Hope III Sells 4,502 Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Stock

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) CFO H Melville Hope III sold 4,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $109,983.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,955.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

First Watch Restaurant Group Price Performance

Shares of FWRG stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.95. The company had a trading volume of 193,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.72. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.34 and a one year high of $25.88.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.20 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Watch Restaurant Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWRG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,356,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,259,000 after purchasing an additional 44,240 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 401,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 22,024 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 21,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FWRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FWRG

About First Watch Restaurant Group

(Get Free Report)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.