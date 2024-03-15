GXChain (GXC) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $40.23 Million

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 15th. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded 38.8% higher against the dollar. GXChain has a market capitalization of $40.23 million and $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00000787 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001392 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000721 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

