Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 3.3% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 351,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,160,000 after acquiring an additional 11,560 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 275,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,514,000 after acquiring an additional 76,956 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 165,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,131,000 after acquiring an additional 13,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoffman Alan N Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management now owns 72,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,068,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,159 shares of company stock valued at $39,220,185. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Barclays dropped their target price on Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.65.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.7 %

Alphabet stock traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.60. 15,605,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,963,975. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.50 and a fifty-two week high of $153.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

