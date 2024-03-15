Groupon Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2024

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPNGet Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 12,409 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 67% compared to the average daily volume of 7,417 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GRPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Groupon from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GRPN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Groupon

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Groupon by 2.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,996 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Groupon by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,335 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Groupon by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Groupon by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,723 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Stock Down 22.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ GRPN traded down $3.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,906,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,674. The stock has a market cap of $451.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.69. Groupon has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $19.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.31.

Groupon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.