Groupon Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 12,409 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 67% compared to the average daily volume of 7,417 put options.
GRPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Groupon from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.88.
Shares of NASDAQ GRPN traded down $3.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,906,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,674. The stock has a market cap of $451.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.69. Groupon has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $19.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.31.
Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.
