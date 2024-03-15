Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Cut to “Sell” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Grifols from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

Grifols Trading Down 9.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. Grifols has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $12.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average is $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Grifols by 153.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Grifols by 106.9% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 2,512.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 71.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Grifols in the first quarter valued at $74,000. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product.

