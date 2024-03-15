Green Alpha Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,401 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,031,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483,319 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 51,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QS stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $5.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,933,867. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.62. The company has a current ratio of 18.98, a quick ratio of 18.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 4.80. QuantumScape Co. has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $13.86.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other QuantumScape news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $225,291.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 575,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,749,343.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $225,291.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 575,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,343.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 21,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $134,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 731,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,150.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 478,279 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,735. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QS has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.71.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

