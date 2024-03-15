Green Alpha Advisors LLC Sells 5,728 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,785 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,728 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 271.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in GSK by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in GSK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of GSK stock traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $42.02. The company had a trading volume of 863,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,757,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $33.24 and a 1 year high of $43.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.15 and a 200-day moving average of $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 51.45% and a net margin of 16.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.3564 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.82%.

GSK Company Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.