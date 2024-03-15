Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $47.90

Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.90 and last traded at $47.82, with a volume of 1703 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.56.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X MLP ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $742,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X MLP ETF

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

