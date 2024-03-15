Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a growth of 133.9% from the February 14th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $11.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.76. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $13.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 121.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. 56.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

