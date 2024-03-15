GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,463,153 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 2,870,227 shares.The stock last traded at $39.26 and had previously closed at $34.99.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on GigaCloud Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.
GigaCloud Technology Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GCT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 21.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GigaCloud Technology Company Profile
GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.
