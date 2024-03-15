Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) vs. Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Critical Contrast

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) and Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.9% of Gibraltar Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Gibraltar Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gibraltar Industries and Geberit, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gibraltar Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Geberit 2 1 1 0 1.75

Profitability

This table compares Gibraltar Industries and Geberit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gibraltar Industries 8.02% 14.50% 10.14% Geberit N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gibraltar Industries and Geberit’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gibraltar Industries $1.38 billion 1.65 $110.53 million $3.59 20.75 Geberit N/A N/A N/A $1.26 47.12

Gibraltar Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Geberit. Gibraltar Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Geberit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Gibraltar Industries beats Geberit on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations. The Residential segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings. This segment also provides electronic parcel lockers, pipe flashings, and remote-controlled deck awnings and valances for sun protection. The Agtech segment offers growing and processing solutions, including the designing, engineering, manufacturing, construction, maintenance, and support of greenhouses; and indoor growing operations for retail, fruits and vegetables, flowers, cannabis, commercial, institutional and conservatories, and car wash structure applications. The Infrastructure segment offers expansion joints, structural bearings, rubber pre-formed seals and other sealants, elastomeric concrete, and bridge cable protection systems. It serves solar developers, home improvement retailers, wholesalers, distributors, and contractors, as well as institutional and commercial growers of fruit, vegetables, flowers, and plants. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

About Geberit

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media. It also provides bathroom systems product comprising bathroom ceramics, furniture, showers, bathtubs, taps and controls, and shower toilets. The company sells its products under the Geberit brand name. It sells its products to wholesalers, plumbers, architects, and sanitary engineers. Geberit AG was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Rapperswil-Jona, Switzerland.

