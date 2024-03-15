Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Shares Gap Up to $4.96

Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.96, but opened at $5.18. Getty Images shares last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 88,211 shares trading hands.
Getty Images Trading Down 8.2 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average of $4.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Getty Images news, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 76,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $400,327.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,220,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,344,878.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Getty Images
Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.
