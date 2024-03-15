Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Shares Gap Up to $4.96

Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.96, but opened at $5.18. Getty Images shares last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 88,211 shares trading hands.

Getty Images Trading Down 8.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average of $4.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Get Getty Images alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Getty Images news, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 76,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $400,327.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,220,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,344,878.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Getty Images

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Getty Images during the third quarter worth $28,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Getty Images during the third quarter worth $73,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Getty Images by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 8,519 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Getty Images by 90,312.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Getty Images by 167.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.17% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.