Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Trading 3,284,900% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3,284,900% on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $5.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Geron traded as high as $3.49 and last traded at $3.29. 80,932,053 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 679% from the average session volume of 10,390,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Geron by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Geron by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Geron by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 209,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Geron by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 132,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Geron by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 147,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 0.55.

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Geron had a negative net margin of 77,691.14% and a negative return on equity of 63.33%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 77.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Geron Co. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

