George H. Ellis Sells 6,000 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) Director George H. Ellis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,535. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of Liquidity Services stock opened at $17.58 on Friday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $21.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.06 million, a P/E ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.12.
Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $71.33 million during the quarter.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on LQDT. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Liquidity Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.
Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.
