Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) Short Interest Update

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, an increase of 114.6% from the February 14th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genetic Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Genetic Technologies stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its stake in Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE – Free Report) by 5,054.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 537,734 shares during the quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC owned 2.85% of Genetic Technologies worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genetic Technologies alerts:

Genetic Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of GENE opened at $2.64 on Friday. Genetic Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive genetic testing and risk assessment tools to help physicians manage people's health in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, EasyDNA and GeneType/Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.