Generation Mining (TSE:GENM) Shares Up 30.8%

Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 30.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. 222,869 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 311,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Generation Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$67.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

About Generation Mining

Generation Mining Limited, a mineral exploration and development stage company, focuses on base and precious metal deposits in Canada. It explores for molybdenum, tungsten, palladium, copper, platinum, gold, and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Marathon Palladium and Copper project covering an area of 22,000 hectares located in north-western Ontario.

