General Partner Inc. Reduces Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

General Partner Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.1% of General Partner Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. General Partner Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 9,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 9,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $716,340.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,996 shares in the company, valued at $8,222,569.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $716,340.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,222,569.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares in the company, valued at $108,782,092.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 845,383 shares of company stock worth $154,341,636 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,718,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,900,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $123.11 and a one year high of $191.73. The firm has a market cap of $544.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

