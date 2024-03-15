Gavin Griggs Sells 1,074 Shares of XP Power Limited (LON:XPP) Stock

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Free Report) insider Gavin Griggs sold 1,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,032 ($13.22), for a total transaction of £11,083.68 ($14,200.74).

XP Power Stock Up 0.2 %

LON:XPP opened at GBX 1,002 ($12.84) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,241.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,390.87. The company has a market cap of £237.27 million, a PE ratio of 849.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.42. XP Power Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 682.41 ($8.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,489.20 ($31.89).

Get XP Power alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on XPP. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of XP Power from GBX 1,700 ($21.78) to GBX 1,400 ($17.94) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of XP Power to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,640 ($21.01) price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

XP Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XP Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.