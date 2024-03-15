GateToken (GT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7.16 Million

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Over the last week, GateToken has traded up 32.3% against the U.S. dollar. GateToken has a market capitalization of $667.94 million and $7.16 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken token can now be bought for $6.92 or 0.00010235 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GateToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00005666 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00026361 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00016183 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001678 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,640.05 or 1.00013748 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.52 or 0.00166371 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000052 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,499,807 tokens. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 96,499,720.26094238 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 6.81417692 USD and is down -7.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $9,490,053.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.