Gamma Communications’ (GAMA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Shares of Gamma Communications stock opened at GBX 1,300 ($16.66) on Monday. Gamma Communications has a 1 year low of GBX 980.10 ($12.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,314 ($16.84). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,194.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,124.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of £1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 2,484.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73.

Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.

