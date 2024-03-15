Gamma Communications’ (GAMA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Gamma Communications Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of Gamma Communications stock opened at GBX 1,300 ($16.66) on Monday. Gamma Communications has a 1 year low of GBX 980.10 ($12.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,314 ($16.84). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,194.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,124.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of £1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 2,484.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73.
Gamma Communications Company Profile
