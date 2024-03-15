GameStop (NYSE:GME) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.
Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.
GameStop Price Performance
Institutional Trading of GameStop
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in GameStop by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 24.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in GameStop by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 39.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GameStop Company Profile
GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.
Further Reading
