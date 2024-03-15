GameStop (NYSE:GME) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $14.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.21. GameStop has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $27.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -487.17 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in GameStop by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 24.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in GameStop by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 39.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

