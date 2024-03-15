Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU) Director Purchases C$70,210.00 in Stock

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) Director Paul Nicholas Wright acquired 59,500 shares of Galiano Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.18 per share, with a total value of C$70,210.00.

Galiano Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE:GAU opened at C$1.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 15.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Galiano Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.68 and a 1 year high of C$1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.02. The firm has a market cap of C$359.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.96.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.3594132 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GAU shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Galiano Gold from C$1.20 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Galiano Gold from C$1.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

