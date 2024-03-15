Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXYFree Report) had its price target increased by ATB Capital from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Galaxy Digital Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of TSE:GLXY opened at C$13.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$11.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 3.20. Galaxy Digital has a 52 week low of C$3.90 and a 52 week high of C$15.25.

Insider Transactions at Galaxy Digital

In other news, Director Erin Brown sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.34, for a total transaction of C$124,080.00. Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Galaxy Digital Company Profile

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot and derivative executions, and liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

