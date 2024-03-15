G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.100-0.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $615.0 million-$615.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $614.7 million. G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.500-3.600 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.67.

GIII stock opened at $26.67 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $13.59 and a 1-year high of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 647.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter worth $40,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

